JBM Auto consolidated net profit rises 11.91% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 12.55% to Rs 1852.27 crore

Net profit of JBM Auto rose 11.91% to Rs 74.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 66.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.55% to Rs 1852.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1645.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 8.36% to Rs 218.78 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 201.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.26% to Rs 6088.37 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5472.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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