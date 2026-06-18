JBM Auto gains after subsidiary secures Rs 750-cr investment from Motilal Oswal Alternates

JBM Auto added 1.86% to Rs 705.20 after the company's subsidiary JBM ECOLIFE Mobility, has successfully secured a Rs 750 crore long term strategic investment from Motilal Oswal Alternates, the alternative investment arm of Motilal Oswal Group.

The investment will provide growth capital to accelerate JBM Ecolifes electric bus deployment and strengthen sustainable public transportation infrastructure across India. According to the company, the transaction marks a core milestone for MO Alternates' sustainability-focused investment strategy and supports the expansion of zero-emission public transport fleets operating under long-term agreements with state transport authorities.

JBM Auto stated that the funding represents the largest investment by an Indian investor in the electric mobility sector to date. The capital infusion will be utilised for the rollout of high-capacity, energy-efficient electric buses aimed at replacing conventional diesel fleets, reducing urban air pollution, and supporting Indias long-term net-zero objectives. EY acted as the exclusive financial advisor to JBM Ecolife for the transaction, while Trilegal and Khaitan & Co. served as legal advisors.

Nishant Arya, Vice Chairman & MD, JBM Auto, said, We are delighted to partner with Motilal Oswal as we enter our next phase of transformative growth at JBM Ecolife. With our market leadership in the electric bus market in India in FY26, this strategic partnership will act as a major catalyst towards further scaling our e-bus deployment to various states, delivering cleaner air and modernized public commuting experiences across urban centres."

India is currently the third-largest electric bus market in the world, undergoing a historic shift in public transport infrastructure toward electrification. From the current 3400 JBM e-buses deployed pan-India, we will have 5000 e-buses on roads in the next 12 months. Our proven integration of fleet management systems with advanced engineering uniquely positions us to lead this transition with enhanced agility and scale," Arya further added.

Rakshat Kapoor, Head of Private Credit at MO Alternates, said, "India's green energy mandate and urban mobility imperative are converging to create a structural investment opportunity of significant scale, and JBM Ecolife stands as its most credible institutional expression. JBM's long-term concession structures offer predictable, contract-backed cash flows, which is precisely the architecture that makes for compelling private credit investments.

Rakshat Kapoor added, At MO Alternates, we back sector champions with disciplined capital solutions tailored to unlock significant scale. JBM's commanding market presence, execution capabilities, and policy tailwinds make them the ideal platform to institutionalise green mobility infrastructure in India. Our Rs 750 crore commitment is a high-conviction allocation, and we look forward to working alongside the JBM leadership to generate sustainable value for our investors and the environment."

JBM Auto manufactures and sells sheet metal components, tools, dies & moulds and buses, including the sale of spare parts, accessories & maintenance contracts for buses.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 11.91% to Rs 74.24 crore on a 12.55% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1852.27 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

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