JBM Auto surges after registerating 157 electric buses in May'26

JBM Auto rallied 5.99% to Rs 708.15 after the company recorded 157 electric bus registrations during the month, the highest in the industry.

The company said that it has retained its market leadership after having posted highest electric bus registrations in FY26 and now registering a staggering 49% share in May 2026 compared with 33% in April 2026, reflecting strong execution and growing adoption of its electric mobility solution

The company operates the worlds largest dedicated integrated electric bus manufacturing facility (outside China), with an annual capacity of 20,000 buses, based in the NCR region. Its electric buses have collectively clocked over 400 million e-kilometres till date.

Nishant Arya, vice chairman and managing director, JBM Auto, said, "Our growth reflects a clear focus on decarbonising public transport while aligning with global benchmarks in sustainable mobility. At JBM Auto, we are building solutions that combine innovation, efficiency, and user-centric design. Our aim is not only to reduce emissions, but also to enhance everyday mobility by making it smarter, safer, and more accessible."

JBM Auto manufactures and sell sheet metal components, tools, dies & molds and buses including sale of spare parts, accessories & maintenance contract of Buses.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 11.91% to Rs 74.24 crore on 12.55% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1852.27 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

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