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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JBM Ecolife secures Rs 750 cr strategic investment from MO Alternates

JBM Ecolife secures Rs 750 cr strategic investment from MO Alternates

Last Updated : Jun 18 2026 | 12:51 PM IST

To scale JBM Ecolife's electric bus deployment across India

JBM ECOLIFE Mobility (P) Ltd. India, (JBM Ecolife), part of JBM Auto, has successfully secured a Rs 750 crore long term strategic investment from Motilal Oswal Alternates (MO Alternates), the alternative investment arm of Motilal Oswal Group. MO Alternates is leading this investment, providing growth capital to scale JBM Ecolife's electric bus deployment and advance sustainable public transit infrastructure across India.

The transaction represents a core milestone for MO Alternates' sustainability-focused investment allocation, mirroring scaled global private equity models by backing dominant green mobility platforms. The growth capital will enable the operation and rolling deployment of advanced, zero-emission public transport fleets operating under long-term agreements with state transport authorities across key Indian cities.

 

This is the largest ever investment by any Indian investor till date in electric mobility. EY acted as the exclusive financial advisor to JBM Ecolife while Trilegal and Khaitan & Co. were the legal advisors for this transaction. This capital infusion will be channelised towards the rollout of state of the art, high- capacity, energy-efficient e-buses, providing alternative transit options that help replace traditional diesel fleets, reduce urban air pollution and align with India's long-term net-zero targets.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Jun 18 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

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