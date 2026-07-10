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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JBM Electric Vehicles launches next-gen GALAXY' electric luxury coach

JBM Electric Vehicles launches next-gen GALAXY' electric luxury coach

Last Updated : Jul 10 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

JBM Electric Vehicles (JBM EV) launched the next generation 'GALAXY' electric luxury coach at Prawaas 5.0 yesterday. JBM EV is part of JBM Auto, the flagship company of the $3.3 bn global Indian conglomerate, JBM Group.

The new 'GALAXY' Coach showcases 22 Maharaja reclining seats + 20 plush sleeper berths with an onboard washroom. JBM Galaxy is also available in another seat configuration offering 24 Maharaja reclining seats + 20 plush sleeper berths (without washroom). It also offers the highest seating capacity in its segment paired with highest luggage space, a combination designed to strengthen operator revenue potential and passenger convenience on longer routes. With this launch, JBM GALAXY coach will be available in 3 variants i.e. seater, sleeper & seater and sleeper.

 

Speaking on the occasion, Nishant Arya, Chairman, JBM Electric Vehicles, said, The next generation GALAXY has been developed to meet the evolving expectations of premium inter-city travel with a shamer focus on luxury, utility and business efficiency. It reflects our commitment to creating electric mobility solutions that are sophisticated in design, practical in operation and aligned with the future of sustainable transportation.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Jul 10 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

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