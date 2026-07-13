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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JBM Electric Vehicles signs MoU with Drivn

JBM Electric Vehicles signs MoU with Drivn

Last Updated : Jul 13 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

For supply of 500 ultra-modern electric luxury buses

JBM Electric Vehicles (JBMEV) has signed an MoU with Drivn, an electric commercial vehicle leasing platform for supplying 500 ultra-modern electric luxury buses. This is yet another step by the company towards fostering innovation in green public mobility and decarbonisation aligned with the company's Net Zero 2040 commitment.

Under the terms of the agreement, JBM EV will deliver 500 electric buses equipped with advanced technology and features designed to provide a comfortable, safe and eco-friendly travel experience for passengers. The deployment of these e-buses has been planned in phases over the next one year. The initial rollout will focus on luxury intercity coaches with fleet operators across India, supported through an integrated offering that includes long-term vehicle financing, maintenance and charging infrastructure solutions. The model enables fleet operators to transition to electric buses without significant upfront capital investment, while simplifying vehicle ownership and lifecycle management. Both companies will also explore opportunities in other segments such as school transportation, employee mobility and airport transit services.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Jul 13 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

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