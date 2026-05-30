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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JCK Infrastructure Development consolidated net profit rises 769.57% in the March 2026 quarter

JCK Infrastructure Development consolidated net profit rises 769.57% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 9:32 AM IST

Sales rise 276.08% to Rs 7.86 crore

Net profit of JCK Infrastructure Development rose 769.57% to Rs 2.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 276.08% to Rs 7.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.26 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 125.34% to Rs 16.36 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales7.862.09 276 16.367.26 125 OPM %39.06-13.40 -14.67-11.71 - PBDT3.160.37 754 2.48-0.11 LP PBT2.660.02 13200 0.77-1.55 LP NP2.000.23 770 0.26-1.18 LP

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 9:32 AM IST

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