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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jeena Sikho Lifecare Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Jeena Sikho Lifecare Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Jun 02 2026 | 12:52 PM IST

Thacker & Company Ltd, HLE Glascoat Ltd, SKM Egg Products Export (India) Ltd and HCL Infosystems Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 02 June 2026.

Thacker & Company Ltd, HLE Glascoat Ltd, SKM Egg Products Export (India) Ltd and HCL Infosystems Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 02 June 2026.

Jeena Sikho Lifecare Ltd surged 16.35% to Rs 573.1 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 11.14 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 46082 shares in the past one month.

 

Thacker & Company Ltd soared 15.21% to Rs 1440.1. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 347 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23 shares in the past one month.

HLE Glascoat Ltd spiked 13.27% to Rs 362. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 51173 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8835 shares in the past one month.

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SKM Egg Products Export (India) Ltd jumped 13.04% to Rs 233.15. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.72 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 74654 shares in the past one month.

HCL Infosystems Ltd advanced 12.45% to Rs 13.64. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.58 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 58502 shares in the past one month.

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First Published: Jun 02 2026 | 12:52 PM IST

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