Jeena Sikho Lifecare Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Arihant Foundations & Housing Ltd, Coastal Corporation Ltd, Birla Precision Technologies Ltd and RPP Infra Projects Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 01 June 2026.

Arihant Foundations & Housing Ltd, Coastal Corporation Ltd, Birla Precision Technologies Ltd and RPP Infra Projects Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 01 June 2026.

Jeena Sikho Lifecare Ltd crashed 20.00% to Rs 491.95 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.95 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31843 shares in the past one month.

Arihant Foundations & Housing Ltd lost 19.45% to Rs 735.55. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 8628 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4419 shares in the past one month.

Coastal Corporation Ltd tumbled 17.77% to Rs 49.78. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 31753 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12772 shares in the past one month.

Birla Precision Technologies Ltd shed 16.05% to Rs 38.91. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.18 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 68697 shares in the past one month.

RPP Infra Projects Ltd dropped 14.21% to Rs 64.66. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 17874 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5902 shares in the past one month.

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