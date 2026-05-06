Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 27.05% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 8.72% to Rs 44.63 crore

Net profit of Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals rose 27.05% to Rs 10.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.72% to Rs 44.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 41.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 8.36% to Rs 34.74 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 32.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.24% to Rs 168.74 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 151.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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