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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jet Freight Logistics consolidated net profit rises 42.13% in the June 2026 quarter

Jet Freight Logistics consolidated net profit rises 42.13% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 9:53 AM IST

Sales rise 49.51% to Rs 178.99 crore

Net profit of Jet Freight Logistics rose 42.13% to Rs 2.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 49.51% to Rs 178.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 119.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales178.99119.72 50 OPM %3.642.55 -PBDT4.152.90 43 PBT3.672.38 54 NP2.531.78 42

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:53 AM IST