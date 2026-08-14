Jet Freight Logistics consolidated net profit rises 42.13% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 49.51% to Rs 178.99 crore

Net profit of Jet Freight Logistics rose 42.13% to Rs 2.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 49.51% to Rs 178.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 119.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.178.99119.723.642.554.152.903.672.382.531.78

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