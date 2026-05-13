Jet Freight Logistics consolidated net profit rises 805.88% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 11.41% to Rs 127.60 crore

Net profit of Jet Freight Logistics rose 805.88% to Rs 3.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.41% to Rs 127.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 114.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 81.60% to Rs 6.81 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.12% to Rs 444.30 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 443.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

127.60114.53444.30443.765.383.043.773.186.061.4213.538.515.590.8911.606.333.080.346.813.75

Powered by Capital Market - Live News