Jet Freight Logistics consolidated net profit rises 805.88% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 11.41% to Rs 127.60 croreNet profit of Jet Freight Logistics rose 805.88% to Rs 3.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.41% to Rs 127.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 114.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 81.60% to Rs 6.81 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.12% to Rs 444.30 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 443.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales127.60114.53 11 444.30443.76 0 OPM %5.383.04 -3.773.18 - PBDT6.061.42 327 13.538.51 59 PBT5.590.89 528 11.606.33 83 NP3.080.34 806 6.813.75 82
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First Published: May 13 2026 | 3:32 PM IST