JFL Life Sciences standalone net profit rises 1975.00% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 437.51% to Rs 63.05 croreNet profit of JFL Life Sciences rose 1975.00% to Rs 1.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 437.51% to Rs 63.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 53.85% to Rs 6.40 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 60.14% to Rs 131.38 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 82.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales63.0511.73 438 131.3882.04 60 OPM %5.5711.68 -8.9210.00 - PBDT2.521.04 142 9.687.13 36 PBT2.250.68 231 8.606.14 40 NP1.660.08 1975 6.404.16 54
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First Published: May 30 2026 | 4:10 PM IST