JFL Life Sciences standalone net profit rises 1975.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 437.51% to Rs 63.05 crore

Net profit of JFL Life Sciences rose 1975.00% to Rs 1.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 437.51% to Rs 63.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 53.85% to Rs 6.40 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 60.14% to Rs 131.38 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 82.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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