Jharkhand Road Projects Implementation Co standalone net profit declines 43.41% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 0.42% to Rs 66.23 crore

Net profit of Jharkhand Road Projects Implementation Co declined 43.41% to Rs 16.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 29.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 0.42% to Rs 66.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 65.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.66.2365.9525.1444.5916.6529.4216.6529.4216.6529.42

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