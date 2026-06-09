Jharkhand Road Projects Implementation Co standalone net profit declines 81.07% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 0.06% to Rs 65.72 croreNet profit of Jharkhand Road Projects Implementation Co declined 81.07% to Rs 28.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 148.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.06% to Rs 65.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 65.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 25.66% to Rs 105.67 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 142.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 15.02% to Rs 264.94 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 311.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales65.7265.68 0 264.94311.76 -15 OPM %42.8559.50 -39.8745.39 - PBDT28.17148.79 -81 105.67142.14 -26 PBT28.17148.79 -81 105.67142.14 -26 NP28.17148.79 -81 105.67142.14 -26
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First Published: Jun 09 2026 | 9:06 AM IST