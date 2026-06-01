Jhaveri Credits & Capital consolidated net profit declines 72.78% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 8.52% to Rs 47.80 croreNet profit of Jhaveri Credits & Capital declined 72.78% to Rs 2.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 8.52% to Rs 47.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 52.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 41.09% to Rs 1.95 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 22.61% to Rs 111.21 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 90.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales47.8052.25 -9 111.2190.70 23 OPM %4.3520.98 --2.410.13 - PBDT4.0211.63 -65 4.514.76 -5 PBT3.4211.25 -70 2.473.94 -37 NP2.8810.58 -73 1.953.31 -41
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Integrated Capital Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.74 crore in the March 2026 quarter
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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:25 AM IST