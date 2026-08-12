Jhaveri Credits & Capital reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.48 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 45.44% to Rs 17.06 crore

Net loss of Jhaveri Credits & Capital reported to Rs 1.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 6.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 45.44% to Rs 17.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 11.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.17.0611.73-15.5352.51-1.087.47-1.487.04-1.486.87

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