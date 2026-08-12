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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jhaveri Credits & Capital reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.48 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Jhaveri Credits & Capital reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.48 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 5:52 PM IST

Sales rise 45.44% to Rs 17.06 crore

Net loss of Jhaveri Credits & Capital reported to Rs 1.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 6.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 45.44% to Rs 17.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 11.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales17.0611.73 45 OPM %-15.5352.51 -PBDT-1.087.47 PL PBT-1.487.04 PL NP-1.486.87 PL

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 5:52 PM IST