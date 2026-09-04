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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jhaveri Credits receives LoA from New & Renewable Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh

Jhaveri Credits receives LoA from New & Renewable Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh

Last Updated : Sep 04 2026 | 3:16 PM IST

For installation of grid-connected rooftop solar power on govt. buildings in Andhra Pradesh

Jhaveri Credits & Capital has received a letter of award on from New & Renewable Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh for supply, installation and commissioning of grid-connected rooftop solar power plants at Various Government Institutions in Andhra Pradesh under RESCO Mode.

 

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First Published: Sep 04 2026 | 3:16 PM IST