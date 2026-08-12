JHS Svendgaard Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 2.83% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 29.55% to Rs 30.38 croreNet profit of JHS Svendgaard Laboratories rose 2.83% to Rs 1.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 29.55% to Rs 30.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 23.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales30.3823.45 30 OPM %6.817.08 -PBDT1.882.50 -25 PBT0.060.63 -90 NP1.091.06 3
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Twamev Construction & Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 53.64% in the June 2026 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 9:09 AM IST