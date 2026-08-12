JHS Svendgaard Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 2.83% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 29.55% to Rs 30.38 crore

Net profit of JHS Svendgaard Laboratories rose 2.83% to Rs 1.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 29.55% to Rs 30.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 23.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.30.3823.456.817.081.882.500.060.631.091.06

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