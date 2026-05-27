JHS Svendgaard Laboratories reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.57 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 29.92% to Rs 32.70 crore

Net Loss of JHS Svendgaard Laboratories reported to Rs 3.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 6.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 29.92% to Rs 32.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 25.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.92 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 19.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.53% to Rs 101.69 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 92.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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