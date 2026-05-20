Jindal Hotels standalone net profit rises 343.90% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 19.28% to Rs 14.97 crore

Net profit of Jindal Hotels rose 343.90% to Rs 1.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.28% to Rs 14.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 81.90% to Rs 2.11 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.98% to Rs 48.58 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 44.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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