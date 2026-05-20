Jindal Hotels standalone net profit rises 343.90% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 19.28% to Rs 14.97 croreNet profit of Jindal Hotels rose 343.90% to Rs 1.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.28% to Rs 14.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 81.90% to Rs 2.11 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.98% to Rs 48.58 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 44.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales14.9712.55 19 48.5844.99 8 OPM %35.4715.46 -27.3818.14 - PBDT4.442.27 96 9.487.03 35 PBT3.170.98 223 4.542.02 125 NP1.820.41 344 2.111.16 82
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First Published: May 20 2026 | 9:10 AM IST