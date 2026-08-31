Jindal Mobilitric to expand its retail network to 100 showrooms by FY28

Opens its first showrooms at Srinagar and Jaipur

Jindal Mobilitric, the electric vehicle arm and subsidiary of Jindal Worldwide, today announced its plan to scale its retail network to approximately 100 showrooms across India by the end of FY28, as part of its strategy to strengthen last-mile customer experience and accelerate EV adoption nationwide.

As part of this phased expansion, the Company aims to open around 40 showrooms by the end of FY27, with the remaining showrooms to be commissioned progressively through FY28. This calibrated roll-out is designed to ensure consistent quality of customer experience, robust after-sales support, and disciplined capital allocation as the network scales.

The Company has already commenced commercial operations, with its manufacturing facility in Ahmedabad fully operational. Jindal Mobilitric has opened its first two showrooms at Srinagar and Jaipur, marking the on-ground beginning of its pan-India retail expansion. Early customer footfalls and conversions at these showrooms have been highly encouraging.

In parallel, the Company has already appointed 52 dealers across the country, building a wide and growing distribution network that will support the planned showroom expansion and ensure deeper market penetration across urban and semi-urban geographies.