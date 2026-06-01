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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jindal Photo reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.66 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Jindal Photo reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.66 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 10:22 AM IST

Sales decline 13.21% to Rs 0.46 crore

Net loss of Jindal Photo reported to Rs 5.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 29.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 13.21% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 22.79 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 225.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 413.47% to Rs 12.58 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.460.53 -13 12.582.45 413 OPM %-932.6184.91 --115.9084.08 - PBDT-5.6229.03 PL -19.90225.83 PL PBT-5.6329.02 PL -19.95225.78 PL NP-5.6629.22 PL -22.79225.94 PL

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 10:22 AM IST

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