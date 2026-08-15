Jindal Poly Films consolidated net profit rises 192.92% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 23.84% to Rs 695.80 crore

Net profit of Jindal Poly Films rose 192.92% to Rs 108.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 36.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 23.84% to Rs 695.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 913.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.695.80913.601.421.62129.94130.1786.9284.86108.0036.87

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