Saturday, August 15, 2026 | 04:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Sapta Dhara RoadMapAI skills trainingFree coaching centresIndia Health TransformationSebi Bond platform rulesScreenless fitness trackerIndependence Day travel demandVodafone Idea ShareOTT Releases This Week
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jindal Poly Films consolidated net profit rises 192.92% in the June 2026 quarter

Jindal Poly Films consolidated net profit rises 192.92% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 4:19 PM IST

Sales decline 23.84% to Rs 695.80 crore

Net profit of Jindal Poly Films rose 192.92% to Rs 108.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 36.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 23.84% to Rs 695.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 913.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales695.80913.60 -24 OPM %1.421.62 -PBDT129.94130.17 0 PBT86.9284.86 2 NP108.0036.87 193

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation consolidated net profit declines 9.79% in the June 2026 quarter

Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation consolidated net profit declines 9.79% in the June 2026 quarter

Purva Sapphire Land Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Purva Sapphire Land Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Varishtha Property Developers Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.56 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Varishtha Property Developers Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.56 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Mansukh Securities & Finance standalone net profit declines 45.38% in the June 2026 quarter

Mansukh Securities & Finance standalone net profit declines 45.38% in the June 2026 quarter

Krazybee Services standalone net profit rises 125.08% in the June 2026 quarter

Krazybee Services standalone net profit rises 125.08% in the June 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 4:19 PM IST