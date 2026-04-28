Tuesday, April 28, 2026 | 09:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jindal Saw consolidated net profit declines 52.13% in the March 2026 quarter

Jindal Saw consolidated net profit declines 52.13% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 28 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales decline 8.19% to Rs 4633.48 crore

Net profit of Jindal Saw declined 52.13% to Rs 139.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 291.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 8.19% to Rs 4633.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5046.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 44.01% to Rs 973.35 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1738.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 14.08% to Rs 17895.17 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 20828.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales4633.485046.59 -8 17895.1720828.89 -14 OPM %10.3114.59 -12.3816.46 - PBDT338.39625.13 -46 1706.202951.02 -42 PBT171.65472.51 -64 1075.712348.96 -54 NP139.43291.28 -52 973.351738.37 -44

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Plastiblends India standalone net profit rises 44.83% in the March 2026 quarter

Plastiblends India standalone net profit rises 44.83% in the March 2026 quarter

RailTel secures Rs 145-cr order from Eastern Coalfields

RailTel secures Rs 145-cr order from Eastern Coalfields

L&T Realty Properties announces its first land acquisition in NCR micro-market

L&T Realty Properties announces its first land acquisition in NCR micro-market

Oil India announces hydrocarbon discovery in overseas block (Area 95/96) in Libya

Oil India announces hydrocarbon discovery in overseas block (Area 95/96) in Libya

Board of Global Health approves execution of BTA for 79-bed cancer care hospital

Board of Global Health approves execution of BTA for 79-bed cancer care hospital

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 28 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayStocks to Buy in May 2026Eternal Q4 Results PreviewHUL Q4 Results PreviewTrump Iran ProposalGold and Silver Rate TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2026 Points Table