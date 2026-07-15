Jindal Saw consolidated net profit declines 75.43% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 9.00% to Rs 4452.31 crore

Net profit of Jindal Saw declined 75.43% to Rs 104.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 424.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 9.00% to Rs 4452.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4084.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.4452.314084.688.7916.41306.57527.63142.87374.30104.17424.04

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