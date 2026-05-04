Jindal Stainless consolidated net profit rises 42.74% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 11.17% to Rs 11337.19 crore

Net profit of Jindal Stainless rose 42.74% to Rs 843.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 590.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.17% to Rs 11337.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 10198.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 27.47% to Rs 3193.45 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2505.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.27% to Rs 42954.66 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 39312.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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