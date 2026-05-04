Monday, May 04, 2026 | 05:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jindal Stainless consolidated net profit rises 42.74% in the March 2026 quarter

Jindal Stainless consolidated net profit rises 42.74% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 04 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

Sales rise 11.17% to Rs 11337.19 crore

Net profit of Jindal Stainless rose 42.74% to Rs 843.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 590.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.17% to Rs 11337.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 10198.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 27.47% to Rs 3193.45 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2505.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.27% to Rs 42954.66 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 39312.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales11337.1910198.32 11 42954.6639312.21 9 OPM %12.8310.13 -12.9411.76 - PBDT1435.68977.04 47 5360.714302.14 25 PBT1158.02735.81 57 4300.413346.02 29 NP843.56590.99 43 3193.452505.20 27

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Wockhardt reports consolidated net profit of Rs 166.00 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Wockhardt reports consolidated net profit of Rs 166.00 crore in the March 2026 quarter

KMEW acquires 15 acres prime waterfront land at Saphale, Maharashtra

KMEW acquires 15 acres prime waterfront land at Saphale, Maharashtra

CARE Ratings in collaboration with NSE launches PaRRVA platform

CARE Ratings in collaboration with NSE launches PaRRVA platform

Jindal Stainless Q4 PAT drops 4% YoY to Rs 891 cr

Jindal Stainless Q4 PAT drops 4% YoY to Rs 891 cr

Australia's ASX 200 slips as rate hike concerns weigh on sentiment

Australia's ASX 200 slips as rate hike concerns weigh on sentiment

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 04 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesAssembly Election Results 2026 LIVEWest Bengal Election Winner ListKerala Election Winner ListTamil Nadu Electon Winner ListAssam Election Winner ListWest Bengal Election TMC vs BJPQ4 Results TodayGold Demand in IndiaPersonal Finance