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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jindal Stainless consolidated net profit rises 7.73% in the June 2026 quarter

Jindal Stainless consolidated net profit rises 7.73% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 03 2026 | 4:54 PM IST

Sales rise 10.50% to Rs 11278.54 crore

Net profit of Jindal Stainless rose 7.73% to Rs 769.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 714.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 10.50% to Rs 11278.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10207.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales11278.5410207.14 10 OPM %11.7812.70 -PBDT1335.951220.89 9 PBT1033.59969.05 7 NP769.36714.16 8

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First Published: Aug 03 2026 | 4:54 PM IST