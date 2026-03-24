Jindal Stainless gains on commissioning Indonesia melt shop, ramps up capacity expansion

Jindal Stainless rose 3.08% to Rs 717.50 after commissioning a 1.2 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) stainless steel melt shop (SMS) in Indonesia through its joint venture, ahead of schedule.

The development marks a key milestone in the companys global expansion strategy.

With this, the companys total melting capacity has increased to 4.2 MTPA, including 3 MTPA in India. Complementing this, Jindal Stainless is set to commission a 1.1 MTPA Hot Rolled Annealed Pickled (HRAP) line by Q4FY27 and 0.17 MTPA cold rolling capacity by Q2FY27 at its Jajpur, Odisha facility, as part of its earlier announced Rs 1,900 crore investment.

The company has also earmarked an additional Rs 900 crore to expand cold rolling capacities at its Hisar and Kharagpur plants, expected to be commissioned by Q2FY28. These expansions will support production of thinner cold rolled products catering to high-growth sectors.

Following the capacity additions, Jindal Stainless aims to increase its cold rolling capacity from 2.05 MTPA in FY26 to 2.67 MTPA by FY28, with downstream facilities accounting for 64% of total melt capacity. The company is targeting sales volumes of around 3.5 MTPA by FY29, implying a double-digit CAGR over the next three years.

Abhyuday Jindal, managing director (MD), Jindal Stainless, said, The commissioning of the Indonesia facility ahead of schedule, alongside a significant push in downstream capabilities, reflects our commitment to raw material security and Press Release integrated approach to growth. While expanding our production footprint, we are equally focused on enhancing value addition through a stronger portfolio of thinner cold-rolled products. Collectively, these efforts will enable us to better serve evolving market needs and reinforce our position on the global stainless steel map.

Tarun Khulbe, CEO, Jindal Stainless, said, "Expansion in melt capacity and corresponding strengthening of downstream facilities speaks volumes about our commitment to fuel the Indian growth story. Our capacity and production enhancements are in line with the robust domestic potential of our country. With the activation of new capacities, we will unlock the next phase of growth for Jindal Stainless, strengthening our vision to build world-class capabilities in stainless steel."

Jindal Stainless is Indias leading stainless-steel manufacturer of stainless steel flat products, in austenitic, ferritic, martensitic and duplex grades in India used in a variety of industries like automobile, railways, construction, consumer goods, etc.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 26.56% to Rs 828.79 crore on 6.16% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 10,517.55 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News