Jindal Stainless Ltd spurts 1.27%, up for third straight session

Jindal Stainless Ltd is quoting at Rs 783.7, up 1.27% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 34.4% in last one year as compared to a 0.05% gain in NIFTY and a 52.54% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

Jindal Stainless Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 783.7, up 1.27% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.36% on the day, quoting at 24321.3. The Sensex is at 77951.82, up 1.39%. Jindal Stainless Ltd has added around 10.23% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Jindal Stainless Ltd is a constituent, has added around 17.53% in last one month and is currently quoting at 13046.45, up 0.34% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.5 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.67 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 23.06 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.