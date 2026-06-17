Wednesday, June 17, 2026 | 01:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jindal Stainless Ltd spurts 2.18%, gains for five straight sessions

Jindal Stainless Ltd spurts 2.18%, gains for five straight sessions

Last Updated : Jun 17 2026 | 1:32 PM IST

Jindal Stainless Ltd is quoting at Rs 725.35, up 2.18% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 8.09% in last one year as compared to a 3.09% gain in NIFTY and a 41.61% gain in the Nifty Metal.

Jindal Stainless Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 725.35, up 2.18% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.23% on the day, quoting at 24044.25. The Sensex is at 77027.5, up 0.29%. Jindal Stainless Ltd has dropped around 3.11% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Jindal Stainless Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 1.52% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12881.5, up 0.68% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.18 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.89 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 21.47 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Reliance Industries Ltd soars 0.02%, gains for fifth straight session

Reliance Industries Ltd soars 0.02%, gains for fifth straight session

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd gains for fifth session

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd gains for fifth session

Tata Capital board approves proposa to raise Rs 36,000 crore via debt route

Tata Capital board approves proposa to raise Rs 36,000 crore via debt route

Pound volatile but largely supported as UK equities hit three-week high

Pound volatile but largely supported as UK equities hit three-week high

Birlasoft recognized as 'Enterprise Innovator' by HFS Research

Birlasoft recognized as 'Enterprise Innovator' by HFS Research

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 17 2026 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayBitcoin Technical OutlookGold-Silver Rate TodayIMD Weather Forecast TodayVaibhav Sooryavanshi RowGoogle Android UpdateTelegram Ban in IndiaTechnology NewsPersonal Finance