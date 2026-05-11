Jindal Stainless receives Zero Waste to Landfill certification for its Hisar plant

Jindal Stainless' Hisar plant has been awarded the Zero Waste to Landfill (ZWTL) certification with a Platinum+ rating. The certification, verified by Bureau Veritas India, highlights the Hisar unit's robust waste management framework and its efforts towards strengthening waste segregation, minimising landfill disposal, and embedding sustainable waste management practices across the plant.

During the reporting period from FY 2024-25, the facility achieved an exceptional waste diversion rate of 99.99%, ensuring that nearly all waste generated was effectively recycled, reused, or recovered, with negligible quantities directed to landfill. The assessment, conducted as per mass balance methodology, acknowledges the unit's strong alignment with circular economy principles and its ongoing commitment to responsible industrial operations.