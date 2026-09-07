Jindal Stainless signs technical assistance agreement with Japan's JFE Steel

Jindal Stainless said that the company has entered into a technical assistance agreement with JFE Steel Corporation, Japan, to strengthen its manufacturing capabilities for selected ferritic stainless steel grades.

Ferritic stainless steel grades are widely used in automotive components, railway coaches, kitchen equipment, industrial machinery, construction, and several other value-added applications, making them an important growth segment for the future.

Under the technical assistance agreement, JFE Steel will support Jindal Stainless ongoing efforts to strengthen product quality and manufacturing practices for the grades specified in the agreement.

Abhyuday Jindal, managing director, Jindal Stainless, said: "The future of manufacturing will be shaped by materials that deliver superior performance, sustainability, and value.

Stainless steel, as a group of diversified high-performance alloys, is emerging as the material of choice across industries.

More importantly, this association is about building capabilities that create greater value for our customers by strengthening our people, processes, and practices through this agreement."

Jindal Stainless manufactures stainless steel using electric arc furnace. The companys product range includes stainless steel slabs, blooms, coils, plates, sheets, precision strips, wire rods, rebars, blade steel, and coin blanks. It has 16 stainless steel manufacturing and processing facilities in India and abroad, including in Spain and Indonesia, and a worldwide network in 12 countries, as of March 2026.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 7.73% to Rs 769.36 crore on a 10.50% increase in revenue to Rs 11,278.54 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.

The scrip fell 1.04% to currently trade at Rs 730 on the BSE.

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