Monday, September 07, 2026 | 01:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchPranav Constructions IPOPVR Inox ShareNSE IPO GMPNepal FloodVodafone Idea ShareCrypto vs Gold vs StocksDelhi Building Collapse Updates
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jindal Stainless signs technical assistance agreement with Japan's JFE Steel

Jindal Stainless signs technical assistance agreement with Japan's JFE Steel

Last Updated : Sep 07 2026 | 1:16 PM IST

Jindal Stainless said that the company has entered into a technical assistance agreement with JFE Steel Corporation, Japan, to strengthen its manufacturing capabilities for selected ferritic stainless steel grades.

Ferritic stainless steel grades are widely used in automotive components, railway coaches, kitchen equipment, industrial machinery, construction, and several other value-added applications, making them an important growth segment for the future.

Under the technical assistance agreement, JFE Steel will support Jindal Stainless ongoing efforts to strengthen product quality and manufacturing practices for the grades specified in the agreement.

Abhyuday Jindal, managing director, Jindal Stainless, said: "The future of manufacturing will be shaped by materials that deliver superior performance, sustainability, and value.

 

Stainless steel, as a group of diversified high-performance alloys, is emerging as the material of choice across industries.

Also Read

HEG demerger record date

Why are HEG Ltd shares showing a fall of 63% in Monday's trade?

Delhi's Satya Niketan building collapse

Delhi building collapse: Death toll rises to 7, rescue ops enter day 2

stock market, asia stock markets, taiwan stocks

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex falls 400 pts, Nifty around 23,750; Morepan Labs shares hit 52-week high

Morepen Laboratories share price

Morepen Labs rises 7% to 52-week high; what moved this multibagger stock?

soft drink, soft drinks, soft-drink, fanta, campa

Indian health activists lodge concerns about food warning proposal in court

More importantly, this association is about building capabilities that create greater value for our customers by strengthening our people, processes, and practices through this agreement."

Jindal Stainless manufactures stainless steel using electric arc furnace. The companys product range includes stainless steel slabs, blooms, coils, plates, sheets, precision strips, wire rods, rebars, blade steel, and coin blanks. It has 16 stainless steel manufacturing and processing facilities in India and abroad, including in Spain and Indonesia, and a worldwide network in 12 countries, as of March 2026.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 7.73% to Rs 769.36 crore on a 10.50% increase in revenue to Rs 11,278.54 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.

The scrip fell 1.04% to currently trade at Rs 730 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

RBL Bank Ltd spurts 0.59%, gains for fifth straight session

RBL Bank Ltd spurts 0.59%, gains for fifth straight session

ESDS Software Solution Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

ESDS Software Solution Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

PC Jeweller Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

PC Jeweller Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Shakti Pumps invests Rs 11 cr in WoS - Shakti Energy Solutions

Shakti Pumps invests Rs 11 cr in WoS - Shakti Energy Solutions

Board of Sudarshan approves acquisition of 9.50% stake in MedTherapy Biotechnology Inc.

Board of Sudarshan approves acquisition of 9.50% stake in MedTherapy Biotechnology Inc.

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 07 2026 | 1:16 PM IST