Friday, July 24, 2026 | 12:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jindal Stainless wins prestigious awards for its Hisar and Mundra units

Jindal Stainless wins prestigious awards for its Hisar and Mundra units

Last Updated : Jul 24 2026 | 12:32 PM IST

At 12th National Awards for Manufacturing Competitiveness

Jindal Stainless has won six prestigious honours at the 12th National Awards for Manufacturing Competitiveness (NAMC).

The company's Hisar unit was conferred the Gold Medal and AatmaNirbhar Nation Builder Award under the AatmaNirbhar Factory Recognition Program (AFRP) for the fourth consecutive year along with the Diamond Medal for the second consecutive year, recognizing its sustained performance and operational excellence. The unit was also adjudged the 2nd Runner-Up in the overall NAMC rankings, further reinforcing its position as a benchmark for manufacturing excellence.

The Mundra unit secured the Silver Medal and the AatmaNirbhar Factory Recognition under the AatmaNirbhar Factory Recognition Program (AFRP), reflecting its commitment to manufacturing excellence, operational efficiency, and continuous improvement.

 

The achievement reflects the impact of several strategic initiatives implemented at the facility, including the adoption of Total Productive Maintenance (TPM) and Lean Manufacturing practices, advancement of digitalisation and Industry 4.0 initiatives, strengthening of quality, safety, health and environment (QSHE) systems, and fostering a culture of continuous improvement through quality circles. The unit has also focused on energy efficiency, sustainability, resource optimisation, employee capability development, cross functional collaboration, and customer-centric, data-driven operational excellence practices.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Emerald Finance consolidated net profit rises 44.51% in the June 2026 quarter

Emerald Finance consolidated net profit rises 44.51% in the June 2026 quarter

Rajratan Global Wire standalone net profit rises 30.04% in the June 2026 quarter

Rajratan Global Wire standalone net profit rises 30.04% in the June 2026 quarter

Gangotri Textiles reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Gangotri Textiles reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2026 quarter

RMC Switchgears gains on securing Rs 8-cr domestic orders

RMC Switchgears gains on securing Rs 8-cr domestic orders

Next Mediaworks Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Next Mediaworks Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 24 2026 | 12:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayCabinet meeting on Paper LeakQ1 Results TidaySonam Wanchuk Ends Hunger StrikeSBI Funds Management Share DDA Housing Scheme 2026Jana Nayagan OTT ReleaseUpcoming Q1 ResultsStock Market Crash Today Reason