Saturday, May 02, 2026 | 01:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jindal Steel clocks PAT of Rs 1,044.75 crore in Q4 FY26

Jindal Steel clocks PAT of Rs 1,044.75 crore in Q4 FY26

Last Updated : May 02 2026 | 1:31 PM IST

Jindal Steel has reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,044.75 crore in Q4 FY26 as against a net loss of Rs 339.40 crore in Q4 FY25.

Net sales increased by 23% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 16,217.93 crore during the period under review.

Production and sales for the quarter were 2.65 MT (up 25.6% YoY) and 2.62 MT (up 23% YoY), respectively.

Total operating expenditure rose by 16.1% to Rs 14,106.05 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Adjusted EBITDA for the March 2026 quarter was Rs 2,647 Cr, up 66% QoQ.

Also Read

Vedanta demerger and peers

Vedanta demerger: How five new companies stack up against peers? Decoded

Vedanta

Vedanta demerger: Four new companies set to list on bourses by mid-June

Harendra Kumar, managing director at Elara Capital

Cutting Sensex, Nifty targets now is premature: Harendra Kumar, Elara Capital

Pitch report for CSK vs MI

IPL 2026 CSK vs MI: Pitch report, highest score, Chepauk Stadium stats

mere apne

'Mere Apne': Unhappy young men, alienation and political violence

The company posted a pre-tax profit of Rs 1074.15 crore in Q4 FY26, which is significantly higher as compared with the PBT of Rs 71.81 crore recorded in Q4 FY25.

 

For FY26, the bank has posted net profit and total income of Rs 3367.38 crore (up 19.7% YoY) and Rs 53,224.92 crore (up 7% YoY), respectively.

Consolidated NET DEBT was Rs 16,019 crore as at 31 March 2026 as compared with Rs 15,443 crore as at 31 December 2025.

Net Debt/EBITDA decreased to 1.66x as at 31 March 2026 compared with 1.72x as at 31 December 2025. The total capex for the quarter was Rs 2,573 crore.

During the year, the company stated that it has commissioned the 4.6 MTPA Blast furnace - Bhagavati Subhadrika, 3.0 MTPA BOF2 and 3.0 MTPA BOF3, increasing its crude steel capacity to 15.6 MTPA. The ramp up of these facilities is progressing steadily.

The company also operationalized both modules of SBPP (2 X 525 MW), a 1.2 MTPA CRM complex and a coal pipe conveyor belt. Jindal Steel has been declared the preferred bidder for the Thakurani A1 iron ore block, further strengthening its iron ore security.

Jindal Steel and Power is the flagship company of Jindal Group, an industrial powerhouse which has a strong presence in the steel, power, mining, and infrastructure sectors globally.

The scrip shed 0.40% to end at Rs 1223.85 on the BSE on Friday.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Vardhman Acrylics standalone net profit rises 695.41% in the March 2026 quarter

Vardhman Acrylics standalone net profit rises 695.41% in the March 2026 quarter

ZEN Technologies posts nearly 69% YoY fall in Q4 PAT

ZEN Technologies posts nearly 69% YoY fall in Q4 PAT

TVS Motor Company sells 4.73 lakh units in April'26

TVS Motor Company sells 4.73 lakh units in April'26

NSDL Q4 PAT climbs 5% YoY to Rs 80 cr

NSDL Q4 PAT climbs 5% YoY to Rs 80 cr

M&M total sales jumps 14% YoY to 94,627 units in April

M&M total sales jumps 14% YoY to 94,627 units in April

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 02 2026 | 1:31 PM IST

Explore News

Commercial LPG Cylinder Price HikeRR vs DC LIVE ScoreRaja Shivaji Box Office CollectionDividend StocksWest Bengal Exit Poll 20026OTT Releases This WeekVedanta Demerger Gold and Silver Rate TodayIs Microwave cause Cancer? IPL 2026 Points Table