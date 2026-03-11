Wednesday, March 11, 2026 | 04:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Jindal Steel declared preferred bidder for Thakurani-A1 Iron Ore Block in Odisha

Last Updated : Mar 11 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

Jindal Steel has been declared the preferred bidder by the Government of Odisha for the Thakurani-A1 Iron Ore Block, with an area of 202 Ha in Keonjhar, Odisha, after the conclusion of the online auction, committing to pay a 101.20 per cent Premium to the Government.

The Thakurani-A1 Iron Ore Block was part of a recent auction round for 12 virgin mineral blocks notified by the Odisha Directorate of Mines and Geology in December 2025. The virgin block is G3-level explored with around 50 million tonnes of iron ore resources as per the Government document.

First Published: Mar 11 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

