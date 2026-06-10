Jindal Steel Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Jindal Steel Ltd is quoting at Rs 1130.9, down 1.65% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 18.41% in last one year as compared to a 6.94% slide in NIFTY and a 35.32% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

Jindal Steel Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1130.9, down 1.65% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.67% on the day, quoting at 23396.85. The Sensex is at 74514.44, up 0.81%.Jindal Steel Ltd has eased around 8.21% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Jindal Steel Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 0.59% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12987.1, down 1.06% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.67 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 9.66 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1137.2, down 1.8% on the day. Jindal Steel Ltd jumped 18.41% in last one year as compared to a 6.94% slide in NIFTY and a 35.32% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 28.18 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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