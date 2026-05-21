Jindal Steel Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Jindal Steel Ltd is quoting at Rs 1203.2, down 1.63% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 25.34% in last one year as compared to a 3.93% slide in NIFTY and a 43.84% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

Jindal Steel Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1203.2, down 1.63% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.07% on the day, quoting at 23643.4. The Sensex is at 75121.38, down 0.26%.Jindal Steel Ltd has lost around 5.9% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Jindal Steel Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 2.42% in last one month and is currently quoting at 13186.5, up 0.13% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.16 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 12.83 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1206.1, down 1.7% on the day. Jindal Steel Ltd jumped 25.34% in last one year as compared to a 3.93% slide in NIFTY and a 43.84% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 29.95 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News