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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jindal Steel Ltd soars 0.27%, up for fifth straight session

Jindal Steel Ltd soars 0.27%, up for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Aug 25 2026 | 1:31 PM IST

Jindal Steel Ltd is quoting at Rs 1152.1, up 0.27% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 17.9% in last one year as compared to a 2.25% drop in NIFTY and a 43.29% drop in the Nifty Metal.

Jindal Steel Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1152.1, up 0.27% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.26% on the day, quoting at 24156.3. The Sensex is at 77276.96, down 0.12%. Jindal Steel Ltd has risen around 8.11% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Jindal Steel Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 6.58% in last one month and is currently quoting at 13381.45, down 0.63% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.92 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 9.44 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1155.4, up 1.16% on the day. Jindal Steel Ltd is up 17.9% in last one year as compared to a 2.25% drop in NIFTY and a 43.29% drop in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 33.64 based on TTM earnings ending June 26.

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First Published: Aug 25 2026 | 1:31 PM IST