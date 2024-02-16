Jindal Steel & Power Ltd is quoting at Rs 774, up 1.15% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 31.16% in last one year as compared to a 22.87% jump in NIFTY and a 37.59% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 774, up 1.15% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.63% on the day, quoting at 22048.5. The Sensex is at 72444.95, up 0.55%. Jindal Steel & Power Ltd has gained around 7.19% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Jindal Steel & Power Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 3.87% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7910.6, up 1.02% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.63 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 24.27 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 777, up 1.31% on the day. Jindal Steel & Power Ltd is up 31.16% in last one year as compared to a 22.87% jump in NIFTY and a 37.59% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 15.97 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News