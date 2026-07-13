Jindal Steel slides as CEO Gautam Malhotra resigns

Jindal Steel declined 1.57% to Rs 1,035.05 after Gautam Malhotra resigned from the position of chief executive officer (CEO) at the company.

He will cease to be in the company's services with effect from the close of business hours on 15 July 2026.

The company disclosed the development in a regulatory filing, stating that Malhotra's cessation from the post is on account of his resignation.

The company did not disclose the reason for his resignation or announce his successor.

Jindal Steel and Power is the flagship company of the Jindal Group, which has a significant presence in the steel, power, mining, and infrastructure sectors.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,044.75 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with a net loss of Rs 339.40 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 23% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 16,217.93 crore during the quarter.

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