Monday, July 13, 2026 | 10:58 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jindal Steel slides as CEO Gautam Malhotra resigns

Jindal Steel slides as CEO Gautam Malhotra resigns

Last Updated : Jul 13 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

Jindal Steel declined 1.57% to Rs 1,035.05 after Gautam Malhotra resigned from the position of chief executive officer (CEO) at the company.

He will cease to be in the company's services with effect from the close of business hours on 15 July 2026.

The company disclosed the development in a regulatory filing, stating that Malhotra's cessation from the post is on account of his resignation.

The company did not disclose the reason for his resignation or announce his successor.

Jindal Steel and Power is the flagship company of the Jindal Group, which has a significant presence in the steel, power, mining, and infrastructure sectors.

 

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,044.75 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with a net loss of Rs 339.40 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 23% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 16,217.93 crore during the quarter.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Smartworks Coworking gains on Rs 102 crore rental commitment from UK-based client

Smartworks Coworking gains on Rs 102 crore rental commitment from UK-based client

Kusumgar IPO ends with 128.85 times subscription

Kusumgar IPO ends with 128.85 times subscription

Indices drift lower in early trade; breadth weak

Indices drift lower in early trade; breadth weak

NSE Indices launches Nifty500 Ahimsa Index for ethical investing

NSE Indices launches Nifty500 Ahimsa Index for ethical investing

Lux Cozi Group lays foundation stone for new Rs 600-cr manufacturing facility at Dankuni, West Bengal

Lux Cozi Group lays foundation stone for new Rs 600-cr manufacturing facility at Dankuni, West Bengal

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 13 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayHCL Tech Q1 Results PreviewFD Rates in July 2026Just Dial ShareSensex TodayKeystone Realtors Q1 Sales DropOil Price Jump TodayKusumgar IPO Last DayQ1 Results Today