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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jindal Supreme (India) IPO subscribed 181.07 times

Jindal Supreme (India) IPO subscribed 181.07 times

Last Updated : Sep 18 2026 | 5:50 PM IST

The offer received bids for 170.19 crore shares as against 93.99 lakh shares on offer.

The initial public offer of Jindal Supreme (India received bids for 1,70,19,79,461 shares as against 93,99,600 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:30 IST on 18 September 2026. The issue was subscribed 181.07 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 16 September 2026 and will close on 18 September 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 88 and 93 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 161 equity shares and multiples thereof.

The offer comprises fresh issue of 1,07,41,149 equity shares of Rs 10 each and an offer for sale of 26,86,851 equity shares by VVJ Enterprises, a promoter group company.

 

Of the net proceeds from fresh issue, the company intends to use Rs 71 crore towards prepayment or re-payment, in full or in part, of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the company; and balance towards general corporate purposes.

Ahead of the IPO, Jindal Supreme on Tuesday, 15 September 2026, raised Rs 37.46 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 40.28 lakh shares at Rs 93 each to 5 anchor investors.

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Jindal Supreme (India), founded by Late Madan Lal Jindal in 1974, is engaged in the manufacturing and supply of a different range of steel pipes and tubes catering to the requirements of multiple infrastructure and industrial applications.

The product portfolio of the company includes mild steel (MS) black pipes, tubes, galvanized pipes, metal beam crash barriers, and galvanized iron (GI) tubular poles of various dimensions. Products find application in various industry segments like water supply and plumbing, infrastructure &construction, road &highways, bridges, oil &gas, chemicals, agriculture, rural electrification and others.

The business model of the company is primarily focused on direct sales, primarily to institutional buyers for specific projects or applications like infrastructure contractors, and industrial customers. In FY26, the contribution of income from sale of products to the revenue from operations was 91.56% [42.94% fromMS black pipes/tubes; 26.54% fromMS galvanized pipes; 17.41% from metal beam crash barriers; and 4.66% from GI tubular poles] and the balance 8.36% from other operating income including sales of scrap and strip and zinc dross.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 8.28 crore and sales of Rs 190.94 crore for the twelve months ended on 31 March 2026.

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First Published: Sep 18 2026 | 5:50 PM IST