Jindal Supreme (India) standalone net profit rises 31.43% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 11.42% to Rs 190.94 crore

Net profit of Jindal Supreme (India) rose 31.43% to Rs 8.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 11.42% to Rs 190.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 171.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.190.94171.377.216.4511.959.0111.048.208.286.30

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