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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jindal Supreme (India) standalone net profit rises 31.43% in the June 2026 quarter

Jindal Supreme (India) standalone net profit rises 31.43% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Sep 09 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 11.42% to Rs 190.94 crore

Net profit of Jindal Supreme (India) rose 31.43% to Rs 8.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 11.42% to Rs 190.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 171.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales190.94171.37 11 OPM %7.216.45 -PBDT11.959.01 33 PBT11.048.20 35 NP8.286.30 31

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First Published: Sep 09 2026 | 9:04 AM IST