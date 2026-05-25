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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jindal Worldwide consolidated net profit rises 18.66% in the March 2026 quarter

Jindal Worldwide consolidated net profit rises 18.66% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 25 2026 | 6:32 PM IST

Sales rise 5.72% to Rs 640.18 crore

Net profit of Jindal Worldwide rose 18.66% to Rs 26.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 22.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.72% to Rs 640.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 605.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 7.62% to Rs 69.81 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 75.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 0.11% to Rs 2285.54 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2288.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales640.18605.53 6 2285.542288.07 0 OPM %6.448.09 -5.888.53 - PBDT36.1137.30 -3 107.43137.83 -22 PBT32.1230.50 5 90.17103.28 -13 NP26.1322.02 19 69.8175.57 -8

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First Published: May 25 2026 | 6:32 PM IST

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