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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jindal Worldwide Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Jindal Worldwide Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Sep 04 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies Ltd, Saraswati Commercial (India) Ltd, Xtranet Technologies Ltd and Cyber Media (India) Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 04 September 2026.

Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies Ltd, Saraswati Commercial (India) Ltd, Xtranet Technologies Ltd and Cyber Media (India) Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 04 September 2026.

Jindal Worldwide Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 57.06 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 127.62 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.9 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies Ltd surged 19.99% to Rs 67.4. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.82 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13796 shares in the past one month.

Saraswati Commercial (India) Ltd soared 19.31% to Rs 11959.95. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 23 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32 shares in the past one month.

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Xtranet Technologies Ltd advanced 18.70% to Rs 231.1. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.61 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.22 lakh shares in the past one month.

Cyber Media (India) Ltd exploded 18.24% to Rs 28.26. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.17 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14312 shares in the past one month.

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First Published: Sep 04 2026 | 12:31 PM IST