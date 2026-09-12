Jinkushal Industries incorporates wholly owned subsidiary in Hong Kong

New entity, HEXCO GLOBAL HK, to support the group's heavy equipment and machinery business in East Asia

Jinkushal Industries has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary, HEXCO GLOBAL HK, in Hong Kong to support and expand the group's international business activities in the East Asia region.

The subsidiary was incorporated on 10 September 2026 under the name HEXCO GLOBAL HK LIMITED, according to an exchange filing by the company.

The new entity will be engaged in the sale and purchase of heavy equipment, machinery, machinery spare parts and allied activities. Jinkushal Industries will hold 100% of the subsidiary.

The subsidiary has a paid-up capital of 100 ordinary shares of $1,000 each, aggregating to $100,000. The entire subscription to the share capital will be made by Jinkushal Industries through a cash contribution.

HEXCO GLOBAL HK is currently at the initial incorporation and commercial establishment stage and has not commenced commercial operations. The company said the entity has no revenue-generating operations, material turnover or business transactions as of the date of the disclosure.

The subsidiary has been incorporated under the laws administered by the Registrar of Companies, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. The company said further developments requiring disclosure under applicable regulations will be intimated in due course.

Jinkushal Industries operates across three main business verticals: exports of customised and modified new construction machines, exports of used and refurbished construction equipment, and exports of its own HexL brand construction machines. The company also generates a small portion of revenue from construction machine rentals and logistics warehousing, along with limited support for clients selling used construction equipment.

On a consolidated basis, Jinkushal Industries' net profit declined 59.36% to Rs 2.43 crore while net sales rose 15.87% to Rs 56.57 crore in Q1 June 2026 over Q1 June 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News