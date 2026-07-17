Jio Credit standalone net profit rises 112.78% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 177.58% to Rs 698.00 crore

Net profit of Jio Credit rose 112.78% to Rs 96.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 45.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 177.58% to Rs 698.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 251.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.698.00251.4679.6977.05130.8560.46128.9460.4396.2245.22

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