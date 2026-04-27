Jio Credit standalone net profit rises 296.97% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 322.29% to Rs 534.74 crore

Net profit of Jio Credit rose 296.97% to Rs 69.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 17.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 322.29% to Rs 534.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 126.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 106.77% to Rs 223.95 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 108.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 319.42% to Rs 1494.57 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 356.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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