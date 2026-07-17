Jio Financial edges higher after Q1 PAT rises over twofold to Rs 830 crore in Q1

Jio Financial Services added 3.84% to Rs 244.70 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped to Rs 830 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 325 crore in Q1 FY26, thereby registering a growth of 156% on year-on-year (YoY) basis.

Total income for the period under review rose by 141% YoY to Rs 1,496 crore.

Total expenses climbed 291% YoY to Rs 991 crore in Q1 FY27 due to higher finance costs (up 323% YoY), higher staff expenses (up 139% YoY) and higher other operating expenses (up 362% YoY).

Pre-provisioning operating profit increased by 38% to Rs 505 crore in June 2026 quarter from Rs 366 crore in the same period last year.

Provisions for Q1 FY27 were Rs 25 crore as against Rs 7 crore in Q1 FY26.

The company also reported dividend income of Rs 509 crore during the quarter.

Accordingly, profit before tax in Q1 FY27 stood at Rs 970 crore, up by 131% from Rs 419 crore in Q1 FY26.

Jio Financial Services is a Core Investment Company (CIC), registered with the Reserve Bank of India. JFSL is a new-age institution, which operates a full-stack financial services business through customer-facing entities, including Jio Credit, Jio Insurance Broking, Jio Payment Solutions, Jio Leasing Services, Jio Finance Platform and Service, and Jio Payments Bank.

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