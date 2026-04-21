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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jio Financial Services allots 25 cr equity shares on conversion of warrants

Jio Financial Services allots 25 cr equity shares on conversion of warrants

Last Updated : Apr 21 2026 | 3:04 PM IST
Jio Financial Services has allotted 25,00,00,000 equity shares to members of the promoter group of the company on conversion of warrants. Post allotment, the paid up equity share capital has increased to Rs. 6603,14,16,230/- (divided into 660,31,41,623 fully paid-up equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each).

The total shareholding of the promoter and promoter group of the Company has increased from 47.12% to 49.13% of total paid-up equity share capital of the Company.

 

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First Published: Apr 21 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

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